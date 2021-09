Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is close to agreeing a new one-year contract, despite Real Betis expressing an interest in the 34-year-old Spaniard. (Mail), external

Borussia Monchengladbach's 24-year-old Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, who has been linked with the Reds, has denied reaching an agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Tageszeitung - in German), external

