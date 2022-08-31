Leicester v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Leicester are unbeaten in their past four league games against Manchester United (W2 D2), last having a longer such run against them between 1972 and 1977 (9 games).

United lost this exact fixture 4-2 last season – they’ve not lost consecutive away league visits to face Leicester since April 1976.

Manchester United have scored in each of their past 26 Premier League games against Leicester – only against Fulham (27 between 1964 and 2009) and Arsenal (30 between 1953 and 1968) have the Red Devils had longer scoring streaks in their league history.