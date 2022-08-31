Leicester v Man Utd: Head-to-head record
Leicester are unbeaten in their past four league games against Manchester United (W2 D2), last having a longer such run against them between 1972 and 1977 (9 games).
United lost this exact fixture 4-2 last season – they’ve not lost consecutive away league visits to face Leicester since April 1976.
Manchester United have scored in each of their past 26 Premier League games against Leicester – only against Fulham (27 between 1964 and 2009) and Arsenal (30 between 1953 and 1968) have the Red Devils had longer scoring streaks in their league history.
United have won 10 of their 17 Premier League games played on a Thursday (59%), the best win rate of all teams to have played more than five games on that day.