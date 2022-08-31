Leicester v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Leicester v Man Utd - 32 Premier League games. Leicester 4 wins, 31 goals, 2 clean sheets; Man Utd 19 wins, 66 goals and 14 clean sheets

  • Leicester are unbeaten in their past four league games against Manchester United (W2 D2), last having a longer such run against them between 1972 and 1977 (9 games).

  • United lost this exact fixture 4-2 last season – they’ve not lost consecutive away league visits to face Leicester since April 1976.

  • Manchester United have scored in each of their past 26 Premier League games against Leicester – only against Fulham (27 between 1964 and 2009) and Arsenal (30 between 1953 and 1968) have the Red Devils had longer scoring streaks in their league history.

  • United have won 10 of their 17 Premier League games played on a Thursday (59%), the best win rate of all teams to have played more than five games on that day.