Alphonse Areola says West Ham's 1-1 friendly draw at Luton on Saturday felt like "a step forward towards the new season".

“It felt good to get 90 minutes,” he told the club website., external “We’ve worked hard so it felt good to be on the pitch today and we’re getting ready physically and mentally for the new season.

“We had a couple of chances to kill the game and win it, and then we’ve conceded from a corner in the last minute which we can avoid. But it’s part of the game, part of the work, and we have to do better in the next game.

“It feels like a step forward towards the new season. We try to do our best, we’re two weeks from the new season starting and we’re getting ready for it."

Areola was one of a number of Hammers players to join up with the squad later this summer after his involvement with the France national side.

"I’m feeling good. It’s good to be back,” he added. “I’m happy to be here, happy to be enjoying my football and let’s push to keep on progressing this season.

“Let’s recover now and then think about the work we have to do in the week ahead before we play Lens next weekend."