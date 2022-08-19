Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned how “motivated” Manchester United will be when the sides meet at Old Trafford on Monday.

Liverpool enjoyed bragging rights over their rivals last season, with a 5-0 win on away soil and a 4-0 win at Anfield.

"When we had the two results last year I knew already in that moment it would not help for next year. It was always like this," said Klopp, who confirmed striker Roberto Firmino will be fit to start in the absence of the suspended Darwin Nunez.

"I could not be less interested in the results from last year – different games, different situations.

"It just helps United to be even more motivated, if that's possible in the situations we are in.

"This is a completely different game and a different situation.

"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, definitely. That is how it is, but it is not dreamland and we have to take it like it is."