Southampton v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Southampton v Man Utd - 46 Premier League games - Southampton: 7 wins, 52 goals and 6 clean sheets; Man Utd : 28 wins, 98 goals and 12 clean sheets

  • Southampton are winless in their past 12 Premier League games against Manchester United, with their last victory coming at Old Trafford in January 2016 (1-0).

  • United are unbeaten in 11 games at St Mary's, since a 1-0 loss in August 2003.

  • Saints have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent (98).

  • United are looking to record consecutive league victories for the first time since February.