Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

On Thursday, some great news broke with Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta announcing an agreement on a brand new deal for the club captain to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

Having written all summer that "Dave" or "Azpi", as he is fondly called by the club's fans, is bound for Barcelona, Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel have pulled a blinder in persuading the Spaniard to stay. Azpilicueta was probably tiring of waiting for Barcelona to make a serious offer too.

Azpi has won every club title going in the professional game at Chelsea and has been a tireless servant and an outstanding player and presence in the Blues' dressing room for a decade now.

His leadership qualities cannot be overstated and the Chelsea team will be improved with his ability to play to a high level in a number of positions.

This renewal has put a big smile on everyone's faces just in time for the start of the new season.