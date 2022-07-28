A delighted Ralph Hasenhuttl praised his side's "best performance of pre-season by far" as second-half strikes from Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse secured a 3-1 win over Monaco at St Mary's.

"A really good game from our side," Hasenhuttl told the Saints' official website, external.

"I don't want to hang it too high, but by far the best performance we have shown so far in pre-season.

"Everybody delivered what we are asking and this is necessary as this season we have more duels in positions and it gives everybody more pressure."

Southampton had lost one and drawn two of their previous friendlies. They had managed only a solitary goal from their previous fixtures so Hasenhuttl was relieved to see his side hit the back of the net.

"Especially the goals help us massively," he said. "It’s always good when you score some goals. We are looking at all details and there’s still a lot to improve, but I think we are in a good way."

The Saints wrap up their pre-season campaign with a friendly against last season's Champions League semi-finalists Villarreal on Saturday (15:00 BST).