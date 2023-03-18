Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We have lost three important points against a big team, but I am angry above all because we didn’t deserve to lose. Today it was very clear we missed a lot of chances. They scored with their only chance of the first half. In the second we tried to continue in the same way but we conceded stupid goals."

On the decision not to award Wolves a first-half penalty: "I don’t understand how [the referee] doesn’t call the foul – in the same way as in the last match against Newcastle [last weekend]. Maybe when you have the same mistakes a lot of times against you, it’s not balanced. The referee decisions until this moment [since my arrival], I can make a book – it’s incredible.

"I understand a mistake because it’s human. I’ve seen the penalty against Nelson Semedo – he has a knee injury and [Junior Firpo] doesn’t touch the ball. [The referee] has a fantastic [view] for TV. I don’t know why [the decision] doesn’t change.

"I’m not waiting for [further apologies]. I just want them [the officials] to do their job. Today it’s very difficult for me to understand the decision, but I have to accept I can’t fight it. Maybe we have to change ourselves, but if they can’t change the fairness, we have to do better."

On unused substitute Matheus Nunes' late red card: "He was complaining about the linesman. It was a very clear foul for the fourth goal for Leeds. I’ve seen the same images that [the referee] has seen, but he said no. It’s not a red card.

"You can see the images, you can review the matches since I am here. It’s a pity. I repeat, today is a bad day to analyse the things. We have to be ready for the next match."