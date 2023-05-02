A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

With new academy facilities, situated in a noted hotbed of young footballing talent, Crystal Palace have all the ingredients to match their ambitions of becoming one of the leading youth systems in the country.

The challenge is transforming the current age-group promise into viable Premier League prospects and bridging the vast talent gap from under-21 football to the top flight.

Of the current generation of talents looking to make that leap, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been stealing the spotlight on loan for Charlton Athletic in League One.

Stylistically, as a winger, he fits the Crystal Palace prototype - a fluid dribbler, capable of leaving defenders in knots, but with an added goalscoring instinct. He has followed up a 19-goal under-21 season with a 15 goal tally for Charlton, earning Player of the Year, external honours.

Developmental loans are a path favoured by many teams, but it isn’t an area where Palace has any track record. The two successful academy promotions in the past decade - Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrick Mitchell - made senior debuts in the Premier League.

This process can be brutal. Young players need to immediately excel at whatever tier of football they are sent to if they are to progress to the next stage. All while navigating outside factors, such as managerial changes at their loan clubs.

So, suppose Rak-Sakyi is considered a potential Michael Olise understudy. In that case, he may still be a couple of steps away from the fringes of the first-team squad, despite his current performances.

The sole onus isn’t just on the players but on the club to secure good outside opportunities for their players and establish eventual pathways into the first team. Too often have young players been left in under-21 purgatory without exposure to senior football.

For Rak-Sakyi, the next destination may be the Championship, with a fresh set of hurdles to scale. For Crystal Palace, his success must become the rule rather than the exception - as harsh as that may seem.