Brighton and Brentford's success this season signals a "changing of the guard", says The Sun journalist Isabelle Barker - but she is backing the Bees to triumph at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

With both sides level on points in the race for European qualification, this weekend's game could be crucial in building momentum for the run-in.

Barker, who lives five minutes away from Brighton's ground but reports on Fulham and Brentford, sees parallels between the teams.

"People say it's a big shock to see Brighton and Brentford's success but it has been building for a long time," she told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.

"When you look at how they both do their business, the way they operate behind the scenes maybe this is the changing of the guard.

"This is the first season it's happening, because if they carry on they will have success for a long time."

Brentford beat Brighton in the reverse fixture in October with star striker Ivan Toney scoring twice and Barker believes they will see off Albion once again.

"I feel sorry for teams coming up against Toney at the moment with a possible ban looming [over breaching FA gambling rules]," she said.

"He is playing with a point to prove and his new partnership with Kevin Schade looks electric. Brentford to edge it, 3-2."

Listen to the full preview from 33'21 on BBC Sounds