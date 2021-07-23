Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Chelsea have returned to London early to continue their pre-season preparations following the cancellation of Thursday's friendly at Irish side Drogheda.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were due to play a behind-closed-doors game but it was called off because of a coronavirus issue and the Blues opted to go back to their Cobham training base to prepare for Tuesday’s match against Bournemouth.

It is understood the decision had nothing to do with fans gathering at the team hotel as the players left and returned for their training sessions.

Chelsea sources have indicated the supporters observed social distancing and have no issues around their stay.