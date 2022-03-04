Lawro's predictions: Watford v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

With three wins in a row, Arsenal are on a nice little run at the moment, and they are well placed in the race for fourth.

Compared to Manchester United and Tottenham, the Gunners have got the advantage of a settled squad that are all pulling in the same direction, while they have far more strength in depth than West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's side have found the knack for winning games when they don't play well or things go against them, which is down to the manager - he has made them a team again.

Watford got a great draw at Old Trafford last week but they rode their luck to leave with a point and the same will have to happen for them to get anything here.

Johnny's prediction: Watford are struggling but I don't think this is going to be a slam dunk for Arsenal, even if they are getting it together a bit now. I can see a surprise happening here. 1-0

