Crystal Palace v Everton - confirmed team news
- Published
Crystal Palace make two changes from their goalless draw with Manchester City on Monday.
Jack Butland and Eberechi Eze replace Vicente Guaita and Jeffrey Schlupp.
COME ON YOU PALACE 👊#CPFC | #EmiratesFACup— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 20, 2022
Jordan Pickford returns from illness as one of four changes for Everton.
He comes in for Asmir Begovic, while Jonjoe Kenny replaces Allan, Andre Gomes comes in for Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend replaces Demarai Gray.
Your Everton team to face Crystal Palace! 💪🔵#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/4TI98jbqvq— Everton (@Everton) March 20, 2022
