C﻿hris Mepham is relishing the opportunity to be a senior figure in Bournemouth's dressing room after committing himself to the club for three more years.

S﻿till only 24, Mepham has had a rollercoaster experience on the south coast, with relegation and promotion sandwiching tough times with injuries and form since his £12m move from Brentford in January 2019.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio Solent, Mepham admitted it has been "a test" but now is embracing more responsibility.

"﻿When I came here, I was young and needed to adapt to the style of play and the philosophies of the club," he said. "Now, I'm finding myself in the team and been seen as more experienced. It's obviously a different role.

"﻿I want to improve my communication, to be someone who people can look to and be trusted.

"﻿I'm the first one to admit there are areas I want to work on. At the moment, being injury-free and staying in the team is important.

"Hopefully being out there, I will naturally develop as a player and get better."

I﻿nterim boss Gary O'Neil also praised his centre-back saying Mepham is already showing leadership in the dressing room.

"I'm really pleased for the club that we're able to keep him longer," he said. "Meps leads by the way he trains and goes about his business.

"You never see him have an off day and he's always engaged with what we're trying to do. He's just a really good guy."