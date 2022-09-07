David Moyes is thrilled with the transfer business conducted by West Ham this summer and sees the Europa Conference League schedule as an opportunity to bed in some of his new players.

The Hammers made eight signings to get their squad ready for another intense campaign and Moyes intends to replicate last season by going deep into European competition.

“I’ve been really pleased with what we’ve done - we’ve added some really good players,” he said.

“We need to give them time of gel but, on paper, they look good signings. They are hungry players that I’m hoping will improve.”

Flynn Downes was one of those signings - a £12m acquisition on a five-year deal from Swansea. Having appeared in both qualifying matches, he could be in line for a start against FCSB, last season's runners-up in the Romanian top flight, at London Stadium.

“I’m looking at Flynn and thinking this could be a chance to give him a game,” said Moyes. “I’ll look at that closely.

“We want to try and win all our games. We start tomorrow night and we’re looking forward to it.”