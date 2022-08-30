Michail Antonio is delighted that West Ham finally kickstarted their season with victory at Aston Villa - just don't mention the fact he started on the bench.

The Hammers had lost their opening three matches without scoring but got the three points when Pablo Fornals' shot deflected in for the only goal of the game.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio admitted getting a win alleviates the pressure in east London.

"We always believe in ourselves but you do have to actually get the three points," he said. "Every week it's a difficult game in the Premier League and it's just relief we've finally won."

Antonio learned on Saturday he was not in the starting line-up and was subjected to some teasing from co-host and fellow striker Callum Wilson.

"I was disappointed obviously," said Antonio. "The gaffer reads out the names and I don't hear mine. To be fair though, he needed to try something new and I think I took it quite well."

"Take Michail out of the team and suddenly you scored?" joked Wilson. "You come on and you're running away from the goal again?"

Who makes Antonio and Wilson's combined West Ham-Newcastle five-a-side team? And what are their best stories about players trying to engineer a move?

