Hibs have been dealt another big injury blow as Rocky Bushiri is set to spend more than two months on the sidelines after the Belgian midfielder suffered an ankle injury in training.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told BBC Scotland: “Very unfortunate and bad for Rocky. You want competitiveness in training which we try to create but unfortunately on this occasion it was a little bit too competitive. It was just a 50/50 tackle, both were committed in the challenge but he is going to be out 8 weeks minimum and likely 12.

“We are feeling for him as he has been doing so well. He has been one of our star performers in my opinion.

“I’m going to have to go to the board to see what we have got [in the budget]. I probably envisaged a couple of outs but for whatever reason we haven’t been able to do that which is fair enough. That's a player's prerogative."