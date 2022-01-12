Tottenham reportedly want to sign a right-back, midfielder and attacker during the January transfer window after a meeting between manager Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Football writer Darren Lewis told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast he is surprised that Spurs aren't going for more players.

He said: "It looks like a lot of movement, but I’m surprised it’s so little because he only wants a right-back, midfielder and attacker. I’m amazed.

"Anyone that saw them get outclassed last week by Chelsea, and then have to break the glass for the emergency against Morecambe, knows they need far more than a right-back, midfielder and attacker.

"They have done OK in the league so far and there are some decent players there, but the star quality comes from Harry Kane and Son Heung-nin.

"Son Heung-min isn’t going to be available for a while. Lucas Moura has stepped up since Conte arrived, but there are a number of players who haven’t and have only shown the quality in patches and then dipped below that level.

"He’s going to really show himself to be a top coach if he can get Spurs into the Champions League with only three additions to that squad."

