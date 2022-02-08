Tuesday talking point: A credible first step for Roy and Ray

Matt Rowson, BHaPPY, external

To the naive outsider, Watford’s 0-0 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday evening might have been of limited appeal. To the uninvested, a goalless encounter between two struggling sides in what might generously be described as challenging conditions (at one point all four corner flags were flattened but pointing in different directions) was perhaps best avoided.

Thing is, you don’t go to Burnley v Watford if you’re uninvested. Not even if you live in Burnley. Inside the stadium attention was focused avidly on the crashing and banging around on the pitch, particularly in the away end where the commitment required to brave the M6 in wind and rain for a 18:00 kick-off in east Lancashire required all regular standards and filters to be left at the door. Having made this journey, not having fun was not an option.

And the outcome itself was easier to enjoy as an away fan than a home fan, I think, even if a draw feels like a missed opportunity for both sides. Indeed there was surely little joy to be gleaned for a home supporter who must surely have seen this as an opportunity to claim a second win of the season rather than a sixth 0-0 draw. For the Hornets, for whom obdurate defending and a rugged midfield was more of a novelty, a first clean sheet of the campaign is to be cherished. We applauded as Samir dumped a clearance on top of the Bob Lord stand, cheered as Hassane Kamara flew into yet another decisive, violent tackle, marvelled at Edo Kayembe’s obstinate centre of gravity - a single point of calm as all others buffeted around him.

We might get relegated anyway. But at this stage, this point looks like a credible first step for Roy and Ray.