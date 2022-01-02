Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard accused his side of lacking battling qualities after their 2-1 defeat at Brentford.

Villa suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since Gerrard took over as Yoane Wissa and Mads Roerslev earned the Bees victory despite Danny Ings' opener.

"That’s five goals we’ve conceded in the last two games, which isn’t good enough," Gerrard told BBC Match of the Day.

“The front three performed well enough for us today, we just didn’t get the second goal.

"No way should we have lost this game with the performance we gave, but if you concede the goals that we did, it costs you.

“We need more grit and need to be tough to play against. We need teams to know it’s not going to be easy to score or play against us. We’ve come away with nothing because we haven’t defended three situations well enough."