Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: Steve Bruce reaction

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, speaking to Match of the Day: "For a few times this season, we have got off to a blistering start but unfortunately sat deep and did not do enough defensively fort that crucial period.

"A difficult second half, we huffed and puffed but it was too easy for them. They are a very good side."

Asked if he will remain in the job: "That is for other people to decide. Ever since I have walked into this club of ours, it is difficult. I knew how difficult it was going to be with the frustrations.

"I will carry on as best I can until I hear otherwise. The owners have conducted themselves respectfully since they came in. As long as I hear otherwise, I will go into work tomorrow."