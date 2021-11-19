All eyes on Gerrard, but all the focus on a win

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

All eyes will inevitably be on Steven Gerrard and his first game in charge of Aston Villa, but Brighton & Hove Albion will be acutely aware of how important it is for them to return to winning ways.

After five consecutive defeats, Villa are 10 places - but only seven points - behind the Seagulls, who themselves have not won in the past six Premier League fixtures.

However, the recent form will be tempered by the quality of the opposition, with Manchester City and Liverpool among the teams faced.

Head coach Graham Potter is certainly not one to panic. He has also given his vote of confidence to goalkeeper Jason Steele, who will make his Premier League debut replacing the suspended Robert Sanchez.

Steele is 31 and has had to wait for his chance, but Potter says his improvement over the past two years has been incredible.

Enock Mwepu misses out so Pascal Gross may get a chance to return, or Potter may dispense with the false nine and hand Neal Maupay a start in front of in-form Leandro Trossard.