Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before they host Leeds United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt for Sunday, while Cristian Romero is unavailable after suffering an injury on international duty with Argentina: "Spoke with doctor, now to wait seven to 10 days for another scan to understand how long he needs to recover";

Conte was happy for Harry Kane, who scored seven goals for England during the international break: "We are talking about a world class striker. He is an important player for us. To score is a boost for him";

The Tottenham manager will decide between Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele to replace Oliver Skipp, who is suspended after racking up five yellow cards;

Ndombele has to work much more than other players according to Conte, who has seen many managers struggle with the France midfielder’s position: "He has to understand it is a team and he has to play into the team";

"It is not easy to understand all the environment at Tottenham Hotspur," said Conte, but he is feeling positive because "I have found players with a great will to work and improve and try to do something special for this club. I know we need a bit of time".

