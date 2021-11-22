Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue the points in the previous three Group F matches, but who will interim boss Michael Carrick choose in his first game in charge?

A win for United will see them progress to the knockout stage so who keeps their place after Saturday's 4-1 humiliation by Watford - and does Carrick have one eye on the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your United team to face Villarreal