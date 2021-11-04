Brighton v Newcastle: What does the form show?
Brighton have won 16 points in their opening 10 league games this season (won four, drawn four, lost two), their most ever after 10 top-flight matches in a season. Two defeats is their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight season, equalling their record in 1981-82 (won three, drawn five, lost two).
Newcastle United have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season (drawn four, lost six) – the Magpies have never had a longer winless start to a league season. They last went more than 10 league games without a win between December 2007 and March 2008 (13 games).
Brighton have won just four of their 26 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (drawn 12, lost 10), scoring just once in their last seven matches against the bottom three. Their win ratio of 15.4% in these matches is the second-lowest of any team to play in more than one Premier League season, ahead only of Bradford City (12.5%).