On 16 July 2016, Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante from Leicester City on a five-year deal.

Kante moved to Stamford Bridge having played a pivotal role in Leicester's Premier League title-winning season, earning a place in the 2015-16 PFA Team of the Year.

He has since gone on to make 218 appearances for Chelsea, winning another Premier League title, the FA Cup, Europa League and recently the Champions League.

The 2018 World Cup winner was part of France's Euro 2020 squad, who were beaten in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties.