Champions Manchester City are one of the latest Premier League clubs to report back for pre-season training.

Pep Guardiola's side will begin work at the Etihad Campus on Monday - although there won't be many familiar faces present.

Shorn of all the stars who have been appearing at Euro 2020 and Copa America, City's squad will be filled with youngsters.

Of the recognised names, skipper Fernandinho, winger Riyad Mahrez, defender Benjamin Mendy and goalkeeper Zach Steffen, who was not selected in the USA squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which began at the weekend, are the only ones likely to be present.