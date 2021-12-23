Tottenham face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race to sign England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid. (90min), external

Spurs want to sign a right wing-back and a forward in January, and they are looking to offload both Irish defender Matt Doherty, 29, and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham, along with Newcastle, West Ham and Rangers, are battling it out to sign West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Teamtalk), external

