Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Bravery and resilience are words Brighton head coach Graham Potter has used regularly when discussing his team over the last few years. Both attributes were in plain view in last night’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Another late, late show from the Seagulls earned a valuable and well-deserved point with Danny Welbeck providing a decisive moment of real quality. However, the foundation was built by a strong team performance.

Potter made three changes and all three made significant contributions. Joel Veltman made several important defensive interventions, Solly March showed pace and persistence out wide and Yves Bissouma’s immense display in midfield will be a reminder to potential suitors of his growing talent.

The strength of the Seagulls bench, with Adam Webster, Shane Duffy, Steven Alzate and Welbeck, is an indication of a stronger squad after illness and injuries and a possible return to their excellent early-season form.