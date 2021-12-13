Graham Potter has labelled Brighton's match against Wolves as a "really exciting challenge" and heaped praise on Bruno Lage's team.

It had been a difficult start for Wolves, but they are now ninth - a point ahead of Brighton - despite back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.

For Brighton, the hot start to the campaign has cooled somewhat, but a win on Wednesday will see them leapfrog their opponents.

Potter believes it will be a tough match: "We are going to need our supporters. We are going to need to understand the patience and how Wolves are really, really good defensively - so we will need to be at our best."

"They have improved from what was already good under Nuno [Espirito Santo]. Bruno [Lage] has come in and added his own bits, without changing too much there.

"They are an experienced team. The two midfield players can control the game really well for them,. There is good shape and structure about them.

"They got off to a bad start in terms of results, but performances were really good. They’ve turned that round. Recently they have played Liverpool and City - narrow defeats, but it goes to show how organised they are defensively.

"They defend as a team really well so don’t concede many chances. It will be a really exciting challenge for us.