Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

James Milner made his Premier League debut at 16 and has gone on to win three league titles and the Champions League. Unsurprising, then, that he tops this list.

Richards said: “He goes to Liverpool and wins the league and the Champions League after being deemed not good enough for Man City, that is ridiculous. What a guy he is.”

Shearer added: “I was at Newcastle with him when he was a youngster. He had the same attitude then as he does now, which is why he has achieved what he has in the game. He is a manager's dream. Whenever you put him on the pitch, in whatever position, he would do a job for you. He would be a seven out of 10 at right-back, right-wing, central midfielder, wherever you asked him to play.

“It wouldn't surprise me if he ended up with a coaching role with Liverpool. If he chooses to go down that route then Liverpool will do well.”

