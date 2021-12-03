Tottenham v Norwich: Last time out

Last time Tottenham and Norwich met in the Premier League, Spurs edged past the bottom-of-the-table side to claim their first Premier League win of 2020.

Jose Mourinho's team had struggled for goals since losing Harry Kane to injury but ended a run of three league games without scoring when Dele Alli struck just before half-time.

The home side then lost Harry Winks to injury 10 minutes after the break and Norwich equalised with 20 minutes to go when Teemu Pukki fired a second-half penalty past Hugo Lloris, who was making his return after three months out with a dislocated shoulder.

Son Heung-min nodded in a deflected cross with 11 minutes to go to give Tottenham a 2-1 victory - their first win since Boxing Day.