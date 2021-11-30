Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Bielsa reaction

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to Match of the Day: “After the goal there were still five minutes to play. Only at the end did we feel the win was ours.

“We haven’t taken many points so far this season. Every game we see as an opportunity to balance this out.

“The opposing team had developed their play very well and it was very difficult to keep that clean sheet.

“To have won the previous game always helps to prepare for the next one. Sometimes a win facilitates the next one.”

On Raphinha: “He’s very important and to score that goal he needed a lot of character, personality and courage. He got us the three points.”