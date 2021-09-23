Everton v Norwich: Last time out

Everton host Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Norwich sat six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League table before Everton's visit in June 2020 and their cause was not helped by a 1-0 defeat by the Toffees.

The Canaries started well, with Onel Hernandez's deflected shot bobbling off the foot of the Everton post.

Apart from Dominic Calvert-Lewin forcing a couple of saves from Tim Krul, the Toffees failed to create clear-cut openings in the first half.

That changed after the break when defender Michael Keane leapt at the near post to flick home Lucas Digne's corner.

It was a positive trip to Carrow Road for Carlo Ancelotti's side - three points, a clean sheet and they were edging closer to the European places, just four points behind seventh-placed Tottenham.