Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham have pulled out of the England Under-21 squad to play Kosovo.

Elliott, 18, has started the past two Premier League games for the Reds, but arrived on international duty with an injury picked up against Chelsea and has now returned to his club.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Sessegnon - who has made two Europa Conference League appearances for Spurs this season - picked up a knock in training.