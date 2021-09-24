Team news: Everton v Norwich
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns after a two-match absence with a shoulder injury, while Lucas Digne has overcome a minor calf problem.
Andre Gomes will miss the game with a calf injury of his own, while Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman all remain unavailable.
Norwich are without Todd Cantwell for personal reasons, Christoph Zimmermann because of a knee injury and Przemyslaw Placheta due to Covid-19.
Milot Rashica is a fitness doubt.
Mathias Normann and Josh Sargent, who both missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool, should be available.
