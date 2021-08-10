Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton says the Blues are favourites to win the Premier League title - unless Manchester City sign Harry Kane.

City have been heavily linked with Tottenham and England forward Kane, while Chelsea are close to re-signing Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97.5m fee from Inter Milan.

"It would make Chelsea favourites for me, if Manchester City didn’t sign Harry Kane," Sutton said on the Football Daily Podcast.

"I think Chelsea are in a brilliant, brilliant position if Lukaku signs and he could well be the difference.

"He's been so, so prolific and I think that Chelsea need that reliability from a centre-forward."

Hear more on the title race (from 07'22) on the full episode of the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds