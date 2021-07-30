Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has offered the Manchester United and France midfielder, 28, to Liverpool. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier, 30, expects his move to United to take until the end of the transfer window to go through. (Manchester Evening News)

Red Devils defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, is wanted by Newcastle United and Aston Villa, with the Magpies leading the race to sign the England Under-21 on loan this summer. (Football Insider)

Rangers have handed Manchester United's Charlie McCann a three-year contract to persuade the 19-year-old midfielder to leave Old Trafford, and the Irishman has arrived in Glasgow for talks and a medical. (Daily Record)

