Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Newcastle have lost both of their games so far and it seems as though the wagons are circling around Steve Bruce. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Burnley in midweek too. This is a massive game for him - and although I don't usually get excited after only three games, it is one that Bruce definitely needs to win.

But the Magpies have always got a positive result under Bruce when they have needed it, just when the Geordie nation are asking for the manager to be sacked. He is tough enough though, having had to deal with the pressure and flak since walking in to the club on day one.

Once Manchester United got back to 1-1 against Southampton on Sunday, you felt they might have crumbled but in fact Adam Armstrong had the best chance of the game to win it for them. They were really good but struggle to keep a lead, having gone in front against Everton too.

Tom's prediction: Newcastle's defence is pretty sloppy but I don't think Southampton have got the firepower to do enough damage to them. 2-1

Find out how Lawro and Tom think the rest of this week's fixtures will go