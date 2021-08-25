Man City v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Arsenal (nine wins, two draws) since a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in December 2015. They’ve taken 28 of a possible 30 points against the Gunners under Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal have lost each of their last eight Premier League meetings with Manchester City, their joint-longest run of consecutive defeats against a specific opponent in their league history (also eight vs Leeds between 1973-1976).