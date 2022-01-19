Your Man City gossip round-up

We're over halfway through the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Manchester City transfer gossip to drop:

Pep Guardiola is seeking a solution to his left-back situation and is looking at Athletico Paranaense's Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius. (The Telegraph - subscription required), external

City also hold interest in another Brazilian, 17-year-old midfielder Matheus Franca, who plays for Flamengo. (BolaVip - in Spanish), external

And they are monitoring Monaco's French defender Benoit Badiashile, but will only make a move if they can cash in on Nathan Ake (RMCSport - in French), external

How are you feeling about City's January transfer window so far? Let us know here.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.