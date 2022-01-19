BBC Sport

Your Man City gossip round-up

Published

We're over halfway through the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Manchester City transfer gossip to drop:

How are you feeling about City's January transfer window so far? Let us know here.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.