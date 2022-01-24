Former Tottenham right back Stephen Kelly was baffled by the decision to award Liverpool a penalty for Vicente Guaita's challenge on Diogo Jota.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Kelly said: "How can literally 99.9% of people think that is not a penalty and the one person that can actually influence it thinks it is?

"I don’t understand the concept. I can’t get my head around it. It’s like they’ve never watched football before and they don’t understand the game, but they are in a position where they can actually really influence it and change the course of a match.

"That’s what baffles me. I just don’t get it. It’s crazy. We’re in a position now where we have this technology and it can really be used wonderfully well if the people that are using it know how to use it and can call things properly and see how everybody sees it.

"There are some decisions that are decisive and you can split people down the middle, but that’s not an opinion, that’s black and white and it’s not a penalty."

