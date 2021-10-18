Mike Henson, BBC Sport

Norwich boss Daniel Farke painted the positives after the match. A second successive clean sheet, another point, a first at home and a stack of chances created.

But it was difficult to not imagine what might have been for the hosts. Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent missed two good openings each. If the Canaries are to start reeling in the head start they have given the rest of the Premier League, any chance to bank three points needs to be taken.

Brighton's point took them into the top four, but an underwhelming display characterised by defensive lapses and a muted attacking display in the second half won't have impressed manager Graham Potter.

Manchester City and Liverpool loom on the remainder of October's fixture list as a real test of whether the Seagulls can survive in the Premier League stratosphere.