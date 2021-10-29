Leicester v Arsenal: Team news

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy is expected to return after missing the Carabao Cup win against Brighton & Hove Albion because of a knee injury.

Wilfred Ndidi and Marc Albrighton remain out for the Foxes.

Arsenal defender Ben White should be available despite being forced off against Leeds United on Tuesday due to illness.

Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney both missed that EFL Cup win through injury and will be assessed.

