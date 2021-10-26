Gary Gowers, Norwich City - My Football Writer, external

It has been obvious to Norwich City fans for some time that our club and the Premier League are unhappy bedfellows.

For numerous reasons, we don’t particularly enjoy being here and it’s fairly obvious that we are not particularly welcome. Pundits, experts and fans of other Premier League teams have been deriding us all season, many before a ball had even been kicked.

We don’t help ourselves of course, and the gutless surrender against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday merely gave ammunition to those who have spent the last two months telling us we are unworthy of a place in the top flight.

After that capitulation we were, unfortunately, fair game.

Maybe the answer is to just accept that our footballing version of The Good Life has no place in the Premier League.

Maybe our version of self-sufficiency is able to support a Championship-winning campaign but is unfit for purpose when it comes to producing a team capable of surviving at the highest level.

Maybe those lining up to mock us have a point.

As you can tell, the soul-searching as a result of Saturday’s bruising has not been confined to the corridors of power at Carrow Road.