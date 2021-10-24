West Ham v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

West Ham are unchanged from the side that won 1-0 at Everton last Sunday.

That means Michail Antonio leads the line with Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma playing just behind the forward.

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Dawson, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby.