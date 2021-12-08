Brentford’s 2-0 win against Watford in this fixture in the Championship last season ended a 13-game winless league run for the Bees against the Hornets, that stretched back to 1977 (drawn five, lost eight).

This will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between Brentford and Watford - the two sides having already previously met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football.