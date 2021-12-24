Brighton v Brentford: What does the form show?

Brighton won the reverse fixture against Brentford 1-0, but have done the league double over the Bees in just one of the last 23 campaigns in which they’ve met, doing so in 2010-11 in League One.

Brentford have won two of their past three away league games against Brighton (lost one), more than they had in their previous 12 visits (won one, drawn four, lost seven). This is their first league game at the Amex since a 2-0 win in September 2016.

Brighton are winless in their last 11 Premier League games (drawn eight, lost three), with the Seagulls last having a longer run without a victory in league competition between August and October 2002 (13).