Young Boys v Man Utd: The key stats
- Published
Young Boys have lost their previous two games against Manchester United - both group matches in the 2018-19 season.
United have won 50% of their Champions League games against Swiss opponents (four wins, two draws, two losses), with all of those matches coming in the group stage against Basel or Young Boys.
The Reds have lost their opening Champions League game in only one of their past 21 campaigns in the competition - a 2-1 defeat by Paris St-Germain in 2015-16 season.