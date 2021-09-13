Scrappy but satisfying win for Gunners

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Arsenal simply needed to win this game. It did not matter how they did it and they finally emerged with their first victory this season.

The Gunners were scrappy at times but the big bonuses were new keeper Aaron Ramsdale coming through his Premier League debut with a clean sheet, £50m buy Ben White finally getting back into action after recovering from Covid-19 and starting to form an understanding with Gabriel Magalhaes in defence.

Arsenal have been seeking an upgrade on Bernd Leno in goal and while Ramsdale was hardly under siege from a toothless Norwich City, he was safe and competent throughout so it must be assumed he will have his crack at establishing himself as first-choice.

Manager Mikel Arteta, under scrutiny with Arsenal bottom of the league before the game, was understandably satisfied with the win but perhaps a more accurate measure of just where the Gunners stand will come with how they fare in their next game away to Burnley, which will present the sort of physical challenge that has exposed them so often in the past.